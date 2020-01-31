Short Interest in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Rises By 5.3%

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 242,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

In related news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $841,262.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total transaction of $236,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,624 shares of company stock worth $1,659,680 over the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Coherent by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Coherent by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Coherent by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Coherent by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Coherent during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

COHR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.20.

COHR stock traded down $6.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Coherent has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $178.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.41 and a beta of 1.82.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Coherent had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coherent will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

