Short Interest in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Drops By 14.8%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in CF Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, MHI Funds LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,964,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,230. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. CF Industries’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

