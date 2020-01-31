Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Greencore Group (LON:GNC)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GNC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 249.29 ($3.28).

Shares of LON:GNC opened at GBX 240.90 ($3.17) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17. Greencore Group has a 12 month low of GBX 183.35 ($2.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 282.20 ($3.71). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 258.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 235.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Greencore Group’s previous dividend of $2.45. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Greencore Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

In other Greencore Group news, insider Helen Rose acquired 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £352.34 ($463.48).

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

