Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for NCC Group (LON:NCC)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NCC. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.62) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NCC Group from GBX 242 ($3.18) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.62) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.83) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of NCC Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 248 ($3.26).

Get NCC Group alerts:

Shares of NCC traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 215.50 ($2.83). The company had a trading volume of 227,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,427. The firm has a market cap of $598.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 218.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 193.24. NCC Group has a 12 month low of GBX 111.50 ($1.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 236 ($3.10). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.04%.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.