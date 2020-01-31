Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 12.90%.

Shore Bancshares stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shore Bancshares has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $17.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $204.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

