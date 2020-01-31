SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.25

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $28.92, with a volume of 48853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

Several brokerages have commented on SHECY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

