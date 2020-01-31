Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS.

SHW stock opened at $561.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $397.00 and a 52 week high of $599.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $579.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $552.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $606.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $604.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.96.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

