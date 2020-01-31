Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS.
SHW stock opened at $561.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $397.00 and a 52 week high of $599.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $579.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $552.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.
In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.
