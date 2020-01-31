Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $265,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

TMUS stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $85.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.95.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

