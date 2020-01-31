Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 330 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TKR stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.17. 8,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,866. Timken Co has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.87 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Timken Co will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 46,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,481,089.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $277,559.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,564.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,977 shares of company stock worth $4,145,196 in the last 90 days. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

