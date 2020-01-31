Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 294 Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,285 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 702.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,357,000 after acquiring an additional 602,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Popular by 19,714.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 568,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,761,000 after acquiring an additional 571,711 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Popular by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 421,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,789,000 after acquiring an additional 150,983 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,021,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Popular by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after acquiring an additional 142,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $179,801.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 1,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $76,104.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,961 shares of company stock worth $1,505,377 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BPOP shares. ValuEngine raised Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

BPOP stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,849. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.71. Popular Inc has a 52-week low of $49.23 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Popular had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $619.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Popular Inc will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

