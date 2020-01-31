Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

EXG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,830. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Separately, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

