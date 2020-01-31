Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of CCL traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.88. 223,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,280,288. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $59.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

