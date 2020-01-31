Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $81.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

Shares of GILD traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,344,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,629,620. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average is $64.92. The company has a market capitalization of $79.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $138,395.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,585.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $649,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,945 shares of company stock worth $2,368,947 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

