Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,027 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 399.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 35.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 16,732 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,103,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,171,000 after buying an additional 66,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 27,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBA. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, Director Catherine U. Biddle acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBA traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,915. The firm has a market cap of $932.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.45. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.