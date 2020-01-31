SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 22,994 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,994 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $968,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $503,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

In other Evergy news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $129,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,314.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total transaction of $258,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $774,730. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

EVRG traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $72.20. The company had a trading volume of 22,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,086. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.71 and its 200 day moving average is $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Evergy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.