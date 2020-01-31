SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 146 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $185,302.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 67,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $132,617.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,493 shares of company stock worth $3,414,652. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.71.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.68. The company had a trading volume of 32,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,419. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $73.00 and a one year high of $100.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.65 and a 200 day moving average of $91.65.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

