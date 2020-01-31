SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 126,131 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,131 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Gold Fields worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GFI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gold Fields by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,943 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Gold Fields by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,797,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Gold Fields by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,437,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Gold Fields by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,344,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 77,736 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

GFI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,920. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 92.71 and a beta of -1.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.