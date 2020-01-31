SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 527.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,536,000 after purchasing an additional 445,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,853,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 313,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,903,000 after buying an additional 48,262 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,029,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 368.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,900,000 after buying an additional 108,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $5.35 on Friday, reaching $654.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,809. CoStar Group Inc has a 52-week low of $384.11 and a 52-week high of $670.60. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.02, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $623.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $600.93.

CSGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $616.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $601.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.42.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $340,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

