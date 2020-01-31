SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 91,734 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 1,013.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,734 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 454.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 604.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 461.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

CBRE stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.37. 12,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,119. CBRE Group Inc has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $61.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 749,011 shares in the company, valued at $41,420,308.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $454,988.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,284,857.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

