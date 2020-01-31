SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) by 5,837.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 768,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 755,841 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fitbit were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fitbit by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 341,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 24,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fitbit by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,594,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,506,000 after purchasing an additional 154,671 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fitbit during the third quarter valued at $35,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fitbit by 35.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,139,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Fitbit by 19.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares during the last quarter. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FIT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.65. Fitbit Inc has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Fitbit had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fitbit Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fitbit news, CEO James Park sold 340,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $2,318,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIT shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fitbit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $7.30 in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Fitbit in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.75 to $7.35 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fitbit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.61.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

