SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 68,287 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 206.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,287 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $59.20. 43,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $96,904.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,627.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,325 shares of company stock worth $253,979. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

