Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Senvest Capital Inc (TSE:SEC) dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$177.00 and last traded at C$177.00, approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$178.00.

The stock has a market cap of $469.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$174.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$171.27.

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$7.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.87 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer George Malikotsis sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.70, for a total transaction of C$53,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,651,720. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500 shares of company stock valued at $87,812.

Senvest Capital Company Profile (TSE:SEC)

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings primarily in the United States. The company invests in derivative financial instruments consisting primarily of warrants and options to purchase or sell equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts; and private entities whose shares/units do not trade in an active market.

