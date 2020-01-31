Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SIGI stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,581. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.98. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $59.30 and a 1-year high of $81.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

In other news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

