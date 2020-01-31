Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SELB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Selecta Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.01. 607,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,490. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $137.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.34. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.66.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 582.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 54,437 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 668,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 233,800 shares during the last quarter. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

