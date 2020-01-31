Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Short Interest Update

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 693,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of Select Medical stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Select Medical will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leopold Swergold sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $554,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,942,036.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 228,071 shares of company stock worth $4,722,620. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Select Medical by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Select Medical by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth $678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price target on Select Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.