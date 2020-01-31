SEI Investments Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.88. 17,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day moving average of $61.02. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $67.24.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 95.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 53,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $1,878,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,012,469.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $584,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,050 shares of company stock worth $12,057,138 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

