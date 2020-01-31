SEGRO’s (SGRO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC downgraded SEGRO to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 869 ($11.43) in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SEGRO from GBX 855 ($11.25) to GBX 954 ($12.55) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 990 ($13.02) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 872 ($11.47).

Shares of LON SGRO opened at GBX 904.40 ($11.90) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31. SEGRO has a 12 month low of GBX 634.40 ($8.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 911.80 ($11.99). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 888.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 824.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.49.

In other news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, with a total value of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

