SEGRO (LON:SGRO) PT Raised to GBX 990

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its price target increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 990 ($13.02) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SGRO. HSBC cut SEGRO to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 869 ($11.43) in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 990 ($13.02) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of SEGRO to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 855 ($11.25) to GBX 954 ($12.55) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 825 ($10.85) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SEGRO has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 872 ($11.47).

Shares of SGRO opened at GBX 910.60 ($11.98) on Monday. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 634.40 ($8.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 911.80 ($11.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 888.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 824.44.

In other SEGRO news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, with a total value of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

