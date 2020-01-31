Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNFCA traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,605. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. Security National Financial has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $105.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.05.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $75.38 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Security National Financial stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Security National Financial worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

