SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,740,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 8,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of SEAS traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $34.83. 17,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,518. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $35.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.32.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.15). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $473.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.9% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 385,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 91.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 121,573 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 234.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 17,306 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter worth $10,823,000.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.61.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
