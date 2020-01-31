SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,740,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 8,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SEAS traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $34.83. 17,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,518. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $35.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.32.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.15). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $473.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $202,124.05. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.9% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 385,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 91.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 121,573 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 234.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 17,306 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter worth $10,823,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.61.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

