Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) Short Interest Update

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,350,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the December 31st total of 11,840,000 shares. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Seadrill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDRL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in Seadrill by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 2,663,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 945,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Seadrill by 509.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 53,592 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Seadrill by 118.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 2,538,210 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Seadrill by 43.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 377,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDRL stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 939,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,530. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. Seadrill has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.68 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.40) earnings per share.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

