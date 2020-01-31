Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Trading 5.3% Higher

Scott’s Liquid Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.00, 76,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 928% from the average session volume of 7,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.

Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter.

Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells household products, and skin and hair care products in the United States and internationally. Its household products include Scott's Liquid Gold wood care and floor restore products, as well as Dust 'N Go wipes.

