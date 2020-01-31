Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)’s stock price rose 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.28, approximately 37,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 35,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

SCRYY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.46.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

