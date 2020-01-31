Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

SCHN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Schnitzer Steel Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of SCHN stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $16.08. 328,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,674. The company has a market cap of $459.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.16. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $27.47.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $405.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.72%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Richard Peach sold 24,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $526,607.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,923.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $206,632.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,872.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 53,201 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 101,128 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

