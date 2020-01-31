Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.25-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.29. Schneider National also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.25-1.35 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,401. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.55.
Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, VP Amy G. Schilling sold 8,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $191,920.00. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.
Schneider National Company Profile
Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
