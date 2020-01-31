Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.25-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.29. Schneider National also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.25-1.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,401. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider National from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens set a $27.00 target price on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Schneider National presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.73.

In other news, VP Amy G. Schilling sold 8,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $191,920.00. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.