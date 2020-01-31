Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $259.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The company manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separations, cell culture, concentration, fermentation and purification. Sartorius AG is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany. “
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SARTF. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sartorius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.
