Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $259.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The company manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separations, cell culture, concentration, fermentation and purification. Sartorius AG is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SARTF. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sartorius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SARTF opened at $231.00 on Friday. Sartorius has a 52-week low of $134.28 and a 52-week high of $231.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.37 and a beta of -0.02.

