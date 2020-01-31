Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Up 5.7%

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s share price shot up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $117.97 and last traded at $117.93, 1,165,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,031,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.62.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRPT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.81.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,583,500 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

