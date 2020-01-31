Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sapiens International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sapiens International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.81.

SPNS traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,108. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $26.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $82.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

