SAP (NYSE:SAP) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered SAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities upgraded SAP to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of SAP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,411. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.03 and a 200 day moving average of $128.48. The company has a market cap of $157.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. SAP has a 1 year low of $102.31 and a 1 year high of $140.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SAP will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 38.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in SAP by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SAP by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in SAP by 0.9% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in SAP by 46.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

