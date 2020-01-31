Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Sanne Group (LON:SNN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sanne Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. HSBC cut Sanne Group to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 645 ($8.48) to GBX 675 ($8.88) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Sanne Group to a sector performer rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanne Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 687.50 ($9.04).

SNN traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 595 ($7.83). 76,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,684. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 664.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 598.05. Sanne Group has a 52-week low of GBX 446.50 ($5.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 762 ($10.02). The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.49 million and a PE ratio of 65.38.

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

