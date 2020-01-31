Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€220.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €216.00 ($251.16) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €196.00 ($227.91) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a €195.00 ($226.74) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €195.40 ($227.21).

VOW3 stock opened at €164.42 ($191.19) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €178.58 and a 200 day moving average price of €164.55. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a fifty-two week high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

