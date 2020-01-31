San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.09

Shares of San Leon Energy Plc (LON:SLE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.09 and traded as low as $25.41. San Leon Energy shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 131,947 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.51 million and a PE ratio of -21.75.

San Leon Energy Company Profile (LON:SLE)

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds interests in a portfolio of conventional and shale assets located in Albania, Ireland, Morocco, Nigeria, Poland, and Spain covering an area of 23,742 km2. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

