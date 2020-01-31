San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 5,170 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA cut its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 76.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,377,000 after buying an additional 397,549 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 606,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,660,000 after buying an additional 34,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 264,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after buying an additional 19,666 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TFI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.67. 1,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,315. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.23 and a 52 week high of $51.67.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

