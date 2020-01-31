San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 515 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,762,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,284,000 after buying an additional 488,372 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,411.2% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 400,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,566,000 after buying an additional 373,831 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,181,000 after buying an additional 339,439 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,580,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,435,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.10 on Friday, reaching $80.34. 93,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,311. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $72.82 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.77.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

