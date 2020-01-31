San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $665,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $9.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,281. The stock has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $250.09 and a one year high of $331.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $22,341,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

