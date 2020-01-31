San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after buying an additional 2,199,601 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $332,821,000 after buying an additional 821,189 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $52,476,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8,771.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 569,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 563,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 38.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,695,340 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $141,849,000 after buying an additional 474,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.21. 3,720,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,396,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $71.14 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.47 and a 200 day moving average of $84.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

