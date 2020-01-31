San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Grows Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,625,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,035,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,642,000 after acquiring an additional 118,753 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 677.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 363,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PDP traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,725. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

