San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Acquires 64 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,419 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,209,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $471,045,000 after buying an additional 33,895 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,003,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,466,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 767,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,439,000 after buying an additional 52,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,927,000 after buying an additional 56,146 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT stock traded down $7.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $428.02. 1,072,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $407.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.91. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $287.79 and a one year high of $438.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.81.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

