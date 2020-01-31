salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 23.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 144,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $197.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

Shares of CRM traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.31. 1,931,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,841,551. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $137.87 and a 1-year high of $186.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.43 and a 200-day moving average of $158.16. The stock has a market cap of $161.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,828,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 434,390 shares of company stock valued at $72,363,232. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

