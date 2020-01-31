salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $1,828,500.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,828,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Monday, January 27th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total transaction of $1,805,800.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.27, for a total transaction of $1,832,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $1,846,300.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $1,819,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total transaction of $1,827,900.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.02, for a total transaction of $1,770,200.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $1,709,000.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total transaction of $1,654,900.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.02, for a total transaction of $825,100.00.

NYSE CRM traded down $4.52 on Friday, hitting $181.15. 1,952,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,841,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $186.44. The company has a market cap of $161.23 billion, a PE ratio of 192.71, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after buying an additional 2,499,996 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in salesforce.com by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 144,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $21,976,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in salesforce.com by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.